BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) is up 5.3% after hours following word it's moving into the S&P SmallCap 600 index.

The bank is replacing Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD), which is headed up to the MidCap 400 index, where it will be replacing LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM). LogMeIn is set to be acquired by Francisco Partners and Elliott Management.

Also, Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) is up 7.1% postmarket as it's headed into the SmallCap 600, to replace Ring Energy (NYSEMKT:REI), no longer considered representative of the small-cap space.

The moves are effective prior to the open on Tuesday, Sept. 1.