Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) +7.2% after-hours on news it teamed with Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) subsidiary Dynetics Inc. to win an engineering services contract award to support development of NASA's Human Lunar Landing System; financial terms are not disclosed.

Oceaneering says its scope of work involves crew systems engineering to support the internal layout of the Dynetics HLS crew module, including the integration of NASA's new space suit and associated support systems.

Dynetics was named as one of three teams selected to design and compete in building a human lunar landing system to take the first woman and next man to the lunar surface by 2024.

Oceaneeering recently reported a smaller than forecast Q2 loss and a 14% Y/Y decline in revenues.