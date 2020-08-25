Data analytics company Palantir (PALAN) has filed to go public, confirming prior reports the company would pursue a direct listing with a lock-up period for certain holders, an unusual structure.

Reuters reports the company is hoping for a valuation of about $26B.

Palantir says the lock-up period applies to execs, directors, and certain holders but hasn't yet disclosed the amount of shares.

The company wants to list Class A shares on the NYSE under the ticker "PLTR."

There are Class A (one vote) and Class B (10 votes) shares with plans for a Class F (variable votes) after receiving shareholder approval.

2019 revenue totaled $742.6M, up 25% Y/Y, with a $579.6M net loss ($577M loss pro forma).

In H1, revenue increased 49% to $481.2M with a $164.7M loss or $175M loss pro forma. For the full year, the Palantir hopes to top $1B of revenue.

As of June 30, the accumulated deficit balance was $4B and Palantir had $1.5B in cash and equivalents, exclusive of $139.4M in restricted cash.

