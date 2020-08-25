Iowa's Gov. Reynolds says the state will allocate $100M of federal coronavirus relief funds to help the agriculture economy, including $15.5M for renewable fuel producers, as Iowa copes with recent storm damage and the ongoing pandemic.

The funds are a "much-needed lifeline for Iowa's renewable fuels producers," after COVID-19 led to the idling of as much as half of the state's biofuels production capacity, says Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Executive Director Monte Shaw.

Renewable fuel retailers will receive $7M in CARES Act funds.

Potentially relevant tickers include GPRE, GPP, PEIX, REGI, REX, ANDE

ETFs: CORN, FUE