Spirit Airlines' (NYSE:SAVE) pilots union says it reached an agreement to avoid involuntary furloughs of ~600 pilots when federal aid runs out in October.

Roughly half of Spirit's 2,500-plus pilots would work fewer hours, cutting costs that helps the company avoid involuntary cuts, the Air Line Pilots Association says.

Spirit had said it could furlough as many as 2,500 employees throughout the company, but the "actual number will be a small fraction" after some signed up for voluntary leaves.

Earlier today, American Airlines said it is planning to cut 19K jobs, including 1,600 of its 15K, in October, unless it gets more federal aid, and Delta Air Lines said yesterday it plans to furlough 1,941 pilots this fall without an agreement.