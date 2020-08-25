Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) -1% after-hours following news it will eliminate 2,800 jobs as part of a restructuring plan to cut costs and streamline operations.

The company says the cuts, which will begin immediately and affect both corporate headquarters and retail stores, are designed to reduce management layers and "significantly reposition field operations to better serve customers in a digital-first shopping environment."

Along with previously announced actions, the company says the latest moves will deliver as much as $150M in annual pretax cost savings.

The chain had 55K workers as of February, suggesting the cuts account for ~5% of the workforce.

The job cuts follow plans by Bed Bath & Beyond to close 200 stores and sell assets as it copes with coronavirus pandemic that has upended the retail sector.