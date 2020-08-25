Carnival (NYSE:CCL) -1.1% after-hours as its Princess line cancels early 2021 voyages of its World Cruises and Circle South America cruises on two ships, the latest sign that the coronavirus likely will weigh on the cruise industry for many more months.

Carnival is planning a few European voyages next month, but for now, a world cruise presents too many logistical challenges in the COVID-19 environment.

Earlier today, Carnival's Cunard line said it would extend its pause in cruise operations until next year, starting with plans to resume sailings of the Queen Elizabeth in March.

Carnival and many other travel sector stocks enjoyed strong gains yesterday on renewed hopes that therapeutic and vaccine developments will propel booking demand in the near future.