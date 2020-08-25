NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) says it will not restart the reactor at the Duane Arnold Energy Center in Iowa before it is permanently decommissioned.

The nuclear plant has been shut since Aug. 10, when strong storm winds damaged the plant's cooling towers and caused it to lose its off-site power source, resulting in an automatic shutdown.

The plant previously was scheduled for permanent closure on Oct. 30.

NextEra recently reported better than forecast Q2 earnings but a 15% Y/Y drop in revenues to $4.2B that came in well short of analyst expectations.