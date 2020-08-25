Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) is up 16.2% after hours - rebounding from a regular-session decline of 5.7% - after Piper Sandler named it one of its best ideas for biotech "bargain shopping."
That includes a Street-high price target of $71, implying 392% upside.
The company has a "unique pipeline-in-a-product opportunity" with IMU-838, under development for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and other diseases - including COVID-19.
Also moving after hours on Piper's bargain list are Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO), up 2.9% after being named a favorite long-only pick and drawing a $26 price target (77% upside implied), and Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN), up 2.3% after Piper sees it re-establishing a moat of IP protection. Its AMRN target of $21 implies 214% upside.
