Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) is up 16.2% after hours - rebounding from a regular-session decline of 5.7% - after Piper Sandler named it one of its best ideas for biotech "bargain shopping."

That includes a Street-high price target of $71, implying 392% upside.

The company has a "unique pipeline-in-a-product opportunity" with IMU-838, under development for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and other diseases - including COVID-19.