K12 (NYSE:LRN) is down 4.8% after hours following a plan to offer $300M in convertible senior notes due 2027.

That's set to come in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers; the company also expects to grant initial purchasers the option to buy up to $45M more in notes.

They mature Sept. 1, 2027. Before June 1, 2027, noteholders will have the right to convert only upon occurrence of certain events; from and after that date, they can convert anytime until the close on the second scheduled trading day just before maturity.

K12 also expects to enter capped call transactions to reduce potential dilution on note conversion.