General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Ford (NYSE:F) say they are close to completing production of ventilators ordered by the Trump Administration in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, and are ramping down or exiting the operations.

GM and medical equipment maker Ventec Life Systems say they are in the "home stretch" toward completing a contract to deliver 30K critical care ventilators by the end of August under a $489M contract with the U.S. government.

Ford says it has assembled 47K of the 50K ventilators it agreed to supply to partner General Electric under a $336M contract with the government.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says it has received more than 69K ventilators assembled by GM and Ford and their partners, and "both of these delivery schedules are nearly complete."