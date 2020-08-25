Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA for the Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay, an extraction-free saliva-based test to detect nucleic acid from the SARS‑CoV‑2 virus, designed to be run on the Fluidigm Biomark HD microfluidics platform.

The Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test provides throughput advantages that reduce the impact of capacity‑constrained supply chains.

The company’s microfluidics technology enables processing of more samples per batch than traditional, microwell plate-based PCR technology. The Biomark HD platform can generate as many as 6,000 test results per day on a single system.

Also, Fluidigm was recently selected by the National Institutes of Health for a proposed $37M project under the agency’s Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) program.