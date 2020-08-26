Asia-Pacific stocks drop on worries over global economic outlook

Japan -0.10% .

China -1.08% .

Hong Kong -0.21% .

Australia -0.84% .

Asian stocks eased as “a mixed bag” of economic data, such as relatively positive U.S. home sales but a disappointing read on consumer confidence, had investors more circumspect about the global recovery.

Brent crude oil prices jumped to a five-month peak to $45.98 a barrel by 0335 GMT, owing to a hurricane disrupting output in the Gulf of Mexico.

Also, the focus is on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech on Thursday for the U.S. central bank’s view on inflation and monetary policy.