Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) has concluded a settlement with the U.S. SEC, fully resolving a previously disclosed investigation into the company’s financial accounting and disclosures for fiscal years 2014-2017.

SMCI has corrected for the effects of these matters in financial statements filed with the SEC, and further corrections are not required.

Pursuant to the settlement, the company will pay a $17.5M civil penalty, which was fully reserved for and previously disclosed in Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The company agrees to cease and desist from committing future violations.

CEO, Charles Liang will also reimburse the company for $2.122M pursuant to the clawback provisions of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002.

Previously: SEC charges SMCI and its former CFO for accounting violations (Aug. 25)