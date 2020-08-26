Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) has signed a non-binding term sheet reflecting an agreement in principle with Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership for the shipment of steelmaking coal following expiry of the current contract on March 31, 2021.

The proposed agreement will provide for the shipment between 5M and 7M tonnes annually at fixed loading charges for nine months from April to December 2021 and for each 12-month period in subsequent years until the contract volume is concluded. Teck will ship 32.25M tonnes under the agreement.

The agreement complements upgrades underway at Neptune Terminals and capacity at Ridley Terminals.

Financial terms are not disclosed.