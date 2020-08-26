FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (FTOCU), a new blank check company, has priced its IPO of 75M units at a price of $10.00/unit, for gross proceeds of $750M.

Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and 1/3rd of one warrant to purchase one Class A share at $11.50/share.

Underwriters' overallotment is an additional 11,250,000 units.

Trading commences August 26. Once the securities begin separate trading, Class A shares and warrants are expected to be listed under the symbols (FTOC) and (FTOCW), respectively.

The closing date is August 28.