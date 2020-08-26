The European pharmaceuticals vaccine lobby is pushing the EU for certain liability protections as drugmakers around the world rush to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

It would give them a "comprehensive no-fault and non-adversarial compensation system, and an exemption from civil liability" if there are problems with the vaccines, "in order to compensate for such high risks taken by manufacturers."

Vaccines Europe represents drugmakers including AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Janssen (NYSE:JNJ), Merck (NYSE:MRK), Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), Takeda (NYSE:TAK), Abbott (NYSE:ABT) and CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC).

Several of the firms are in advanced talks with the EU over vaccine supplies, while some have already reached deals with either the U.S. or the EU.

Last month, AstraZeneca reportedly secured exemption from future product liability claims on its vaccine candidate, which it is developing in partnership with the University of Oxford.