Laura shuts 84% of oil output in Gulf, threatens $18B in damages

More than half a million people have been ordered to evacuate the U.S. Gulf Coast, with Hurricane Laura set to come ashore tonight in Texas and Louisiana as a Category 3 storm.

On its current track, Laura will likely cause $6B-$18B in losses, according to Chuck Watson, a disaster modeler with Enki Research.

Oil is meanwhile holding at a five-month high of $43 per barrel amid a threat that some of America's largest oil refineries could be shut for months.

The hurricane has already prompted more than 84% of oil output and nearly 61% of natural gas production in the Gulf of Mexico to be taken off-line, according to the Interior Department's Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.