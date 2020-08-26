European markets mixed; all eyes on U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech

London -0.27% , weighed by a sell-off in stocks ranging from energy to consumer staples and financials.

Germany +0.27% after coalition parties agreed to extend measures to cushion the effects of the coronavirus crisis.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said the additional measures could cost Germany €10B ($11.81B). The parties also agreed to prolong measures aimed at staving off bankruptcies by allowing firms to delay filing for insolvency until the end of the year.

France +0.12% . The region is also set to present its economic recovery plan on September 3, said Prime Minister Jean Castex.

European stocks inched higher as hopes of additional stimulus for Germany and France outweighed worries about rising cases of COVID-19 across the continent.

Investors are looking ahead to the Federal Reserve’s annual symposium on monetary policy on Thursday.