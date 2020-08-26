McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) handling of workplace problems is in the spotlight as the fast-food giant probes whether former CEO Steve Easterbrook covered up improprieties by other McDonald's employees.

Allegations have also surfaced of potential misconduct within the human resources department (former managers have said their complaints were ignored and they feared retaliation for reporting misconduct).

Easterbrook was fired in November over a consensual relationship with an employee, but the company received a tip months later that he had been involved in multiple affairs with workers.

"The board will follow the facts wherever they may lead," McDonald's said in a statement.

New CEO Chris Kempczinski has pledged to improve McDonald’s work environment and hired a new global chief people officer, Heidi Capozzi, from Boeing.