With the ink barely dry on the peace agreement between Israel and the UAE, the two countries are sparring over the latter's long-standing request to buy Lockheed Martin's (NYSE:LMT) F-35 from the U.S.

Washington is firmly committed to selling advanced weaponry to the UAE, according to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, adding that Israel would maintain its "qualitative military edge" as stipulated under American law. However, any U.S. decision to push ahead with an arms sale to the UAE will likely face pushback in Congress.

It also brings up regional memories of the F-35 sale to Turkey, which backfired after Ankara acquired the S-400 missile defense system from Russia.