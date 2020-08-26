Gary Cohn latest to jump on the SPAC train

Gary Cohn, the former economic adviser to President Trump, is the latest high-profile name to join the frenzy of Wall Street dealmaking related to special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs).

He's teaming up with investor Clifton S. Robbins to seek $600M for a new blank check acquisition company - that will list on the NYSE under symbol "CRHC.U" - following splashy deals for the likes of Virgin Galactic, DraftKings and Nikola.

Other high-profile financiers like Bill Ackman, Michael Klein and Chamath Palihapitiyam, as well as former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, are among the sponsors for SPAC IPOs in 2020.

What are SPACs? They're basically empty shell companies that raise a lot of money by going public - without targeting a particular industry - and later use the money to buy a company.

Why are they becoming popular? At a time of great uncertainty, SPACs can offer liquidity, especially when some IPOs are getting derailed due to volatility. The traditional IPO process can also take anywhere from several months to a year - as negotiations with institutional investors play out - though some SPAC deals are reported to only take weeks and could provide better price support. SPACs are additionally light on the regulatory side (no S-1 filing) and aren't subject to the IPO lockup rule.