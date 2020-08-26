Futures waver after S&P 500 notches another record close

While the S&P 500 and Nasdaq notched fresh highs on Tuesday for the third day running, futures were more muted overnight as investors awaited the next steps for monetary policy (Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak tomorrow at Jackson Hole).

Contracts tied to the Dow are off by 0.2% , the S&P 500 is unchanged and Nasdaq is ahead by 0.3% .

Ahead of the opening bell, the latest durable goods report for July will be published, with new orders for manufactured big-ticket items expected to have grown 4.3%, down from a 7.6% jump in June.

Hurricane Laura is also on watch. Oil is holding at a five-month high of $43 per barrel amid a threat that some of America's largest oil refineries could be shut for months.