Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY) has priced a secondary public offering by affiliates of Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. and David D. Ossip, Chairman and CEO of the company, of 7,217,347 and 500K shares, par value $0.01/share at market prices prevailing at the time of sale.

Pursuant to this offering, David Ossip holds 8.86M shares, 6.0% of the company’s common stock outstanding as of August 21, 2020.

The selling stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the offering.

The closing date is August 28, 2020.

