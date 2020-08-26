Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) has signed a commercialization agreement with Institute of Plant Protection (IPP) of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS) for a new generation insect-resistant GMO corn gene.

As per the agreement, the parties will jointly file for patents on the transgenic corn and other crops created from this gene, and Origin will be responsible for obtaining a bio-safety certificate while retaining exclusive worldwide rights to commercialize all crop seed containing this gene, and in return, will pay a single-digit percentage of sales royalty to IPP.

Press release