Strengthening its presence across the elite football landscape, PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) will support women's football at all levels through to Summer 2025, with PepsiCo a main partner of the UEFA Women's Champions League, the UEFA Women's EURO, the UEFA Women's Under-19 and Under-17 Championships, and the UEFA Women's Futsal EURO, as well as UEFA's Together #WePlayStrong program, which is aimed at encouraging more girls and women to play football.

PepsiCo will deploy an inclusive UEFA activation strategy across the Men's and Women's platforms, with the Pepsitrademark, Lay's and Gatorade brands continuing to take the lead.

Press Release