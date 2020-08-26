Citing the growing complexity of enterprise IT with increasing IoT, cloud applications and remote operations, Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) and Netcracker Technology has launched a joint solution that facilitates the end-to-end management of LAN/WLAN/WAN networks with automated service provisioning and workflows, AI-driven insight and full lifecycle management from client to cloud.

“Through this expansion of our long-standing relationship with Netcracker, we can combine our industry-leading technology to offer a strategic value proposition to service providers and deliver end-to-end SLAs with fully managed enterprise networks. This approach can help increase revenues and profitability with existing customers as well as expand an SP’s managed services into new B2B vertical markets, leveraging new opportunities in the 5G era," said Raj Yavatkar, CTO, Juniper Networks.

