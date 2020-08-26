Myomo strengthens its patent portfolio with the issuance of new patents in the U.S. and Europe related to MyoPro, a unique wearable robotic brace for arm and hand paralysis.

The new patent titled “Powered Orthotic Device and Method of Using Same,” to be issued by USPTO on September 1, will extend protection on most MyoPro models through March 2039.

In addition, the European Patent Office has notified Myomo of the impending issuance of a new parallel patent covering its 38 member countries.

With these new patents, the company now has 12 patents issued worldwide, 2 exclusive licensed patents and 9 patents pending relating to MyoPro.