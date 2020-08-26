Express (NYSE:EXPR): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.48 misses by $0.32 ; GAAP EPS of -$1.67 misses by $0.51 .

Revenue of $245.7M (-48.0% Y/Y) beats by $0.42M .

Tim Baxter, Chief Executive Officer said, “And while we have taken decisive and appropriate action to protect the financial health of our Company over this extended period of time, we have also continued to advance each of the four foundational pillars of our corporate strategy. I am encouraged by the momentum in our eCommerce business, the strong response to our August fashion deliveries, and the increase in customer engagement with our brand messages. While mall traffic continues to be challenging, I would expect our results to improve as we move through the back half of the year.”

Shares -3.5% PM.

