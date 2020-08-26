Evercore ISI upgrades Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) to an Outperform rating from In Line on what it calls underappreciated earnings potential.

"An upside scenario of $50 (+60% upside) in two years is possible if the company reaches margin targets earlier while achieving 3- 6% organic topline growth," updates analyst David Palmer.

Palmer says Hain Celestial seems to be in the later innings of its internally driven cost reduction efforts. "These have pushed gross margin up from 21% in FY19 to about 25% today," he notes.

Evercore's price target on Hain is $38, which equates to 26X the FY22 EPS estimate and 15X the EBITDA estimate. The average sell-side PT is $32.95.