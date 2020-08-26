XpresSpa (NASDAQ:XSPA) inks agreement with an institutional investor for the sale of ~11.22M common shares and short-term warrants to purchase ~11.22M common shares in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market.

The warrants have an exercise price of $3.02/share, will be immediately exercisable, and will expire 24 months from the issue date.

The combined price to purchase one share of common stock is $3.15.

The company will use the net proceeds for future locations, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Closing date is August 18.