Express (NYSE:EXPR) reports Q2 revenue declined 48% with comparable sales down 24% vs. consensus of -32.7%.

Comparable retail sales down 28% and comparable outlet sales fell 15%.

Gross margin rate rate was -17.9% vs. -1.9% consensus and 26.8% year ago, driven by the sales impact of COVID-19, the liquidation of spring inventory that accumulated as a result of store closures, and a $6.8M non-cash impairment charge taken against certain long-lived store assets.

Inventory dropped 14% to $232.3M.

The company continued to aggressively pursue additional liquidity measures and now expects to realize $425M of related benefits in 2020, which is an increase from the previously announced $385M.

As of August 26, 2020, the company has opened 538 stores, in accordance with the latest federal and state guidelines.

The company expects FY2020 capital expenditure in the range of $20M - $25M.

Shares down 2.65% premarket.

Previously: Express EPS misses by $0.32, beats on revenue (Aug. 26)