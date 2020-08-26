Canaccord Genuity (Buy) raises Salesforce's (NYSE:CRM) price target by $70 to $270, saying "there are few better positioned to help with customer facing efforts than Salesforce" as the digital transformation accelerates.

The firm notes CRM's valuation is "comparatively attractive in an expensive space."

Morgan Stanley (Overweight, PT from $195 to $275) says the earnings report demonstrated "sustained demand in a difficult environment, yielding organic growth well above expectations and enabling solid margin expansion." Guidance seems "very conservative" considering Salesforce's secular position.

Jefferies (Buy, PT from $235 to $285) praises the "monster beat and raise," accelerating billings growth and improved adjusted operating margins. The firm sees a long-term tailwind in the pandemic-related cloud adoption trend.

Salesforce shares are up 14.6% pre-market to $247.61.

At that level, Salesforce would go into the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrials Average with the third-biggest impact, behind UnitedHealth and Home Depot and after Apple's split.

