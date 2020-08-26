In its fiscal Q3, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) attained record earnings in its Capital Markets division and solid earnings in Insurance, offset by lower earnings in Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Investor & Treasury Services, largely due to the impact of lower interest rates.

The bank set aside C$675M (US$511M) provision for credit losses in the quarter ended July 31, 2020 vs. C$2.83B in fiscal Q2 and C$425M in Q3 2019.

Total PCL ratio on loans was 0.40%, down from 1.65% in Q2 and up from 0.27% in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 EPS of C$2.20 vs. C$1.00 in Q2 and C$2.22 in Q3 2019.

Q3 net interest income of C$5.14B vs. C$5.47B in the prior quarter and C$5.02B in the year-ago quarter; net interest margin narrowed to 1.49% in Q3 vs. 1.61% in both Q2 2020 and Q3 2019.

Q3 total trading revenue of C$1.59B increased from C$998M in fiscal Q2 and C$713M in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 ROE of 15.7% vs. 7.3% in the prior quarter and 16.7% in the year-ago quarter.

Net income by segment vs. Q2 and Q3 2019: