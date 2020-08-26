Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) perks 7% premarket after securing three additional patents in the U.S. and Europe.

The USPTO recently granted patent number 10,722,396 which covers the company's Suprachoroidal Space Microinjector for the suprachoroidal administration of axitinib (CLS-AX) and expires in 2034.

The European Patent Office issued two patents. Patent number 2,563,429 expires in 2031 and covers a device for the suprachoroidal administration of any therapeutic agent.

Patent number 2,916,827, expiring in 2033 covers the use of XIPERE (triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension) and the treatment of uveitis and other posterior ocular diseases with triamcinolone acetonide.