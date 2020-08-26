Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.21 beats by $1.96 ; GAAP EPS of $3.12 beats by $1.92 .

Revenue of $2.71B (+19.9% Y/Y) beats by $250M .

Comparable same-store sales +20.7% vs. consensus of +9.9%.

Edward W. Stack, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said, "The favorable shifts in consumer demand that drove our strong comps during Q2 have continued into Q3 but have been partially offset by softness across key back-to-school categories because of the uncertain timing of a return to school and fall team sports. Taken together, through the first three weeks of Q3, our consolidated comp sales have increased 11%, which demonstrates the strength of our diverse category portfolio."

Shares +4.5% PM.

