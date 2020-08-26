Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) -18.6% pre-market says it is working with financial and legal advisers to explore alternatives for addressing previously disclosed balance sheet concerns.

Garrett says its leverage ratio remains high and that it "will remain so for at least the next several quarters."

The company says its "leveraged capital structure poses significant challenges to its overall strategic and financial flexibility and may impair its ability to gain or hold market share in the highly competitive automotive supply market."

The company says it has ample liquidity to support its current and future commitments to customers, suppliers and employees.

Garrett says its high leverage has been "exacerbated by significant claims asserted by Honeywell against certain Garrett subsidiaries under the disputed subordinated asbestos indemnity and the tax matters agreement."