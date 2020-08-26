Argus keeps a Buy rating on Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) and raises its price target to $240.

Analyst John Staszak: "While COVID-19 weighed on fiscal 4Q results, the earnings release demonstrated the strength of Estee Lauder's Asian business and e-commerce operation, as well as its ability to manage through the current crisis. In 4Q, revenue in China continued to recover and e-commerce sales rose at a double-digit pace. While some weakness is likely going forward, particularly in the U.S., we expect EL's strong brands and expanding online sales to boost revenue and earnings as the pandemic recedes."

The firm sees Estee Lauder favorably valued at 34X the revised EPS estimate for FY22.

Shares of Estee Lauder are up 0.27% premarket to $216.01.

The Seeking Alpha Quant rating on Estee Lauder is only at Neutral due to low marks for value and revisions.