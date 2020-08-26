Pushing ahead of Morgan Stanley's price target move earlier this week, Wedbush raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from $515 to $600, a figure that previously represented the firm's bull case.

Analyst Daniel Ives calls Apple "our favorite name to play the 5G theme" through the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup and strongly believes a further re-rating of the stock is ahead.

Ives reiterates his belief that Apple has a "once in a decade" opportunity with the 5G iPhones over the next 12-18 months. The firm thinks about 350M of the 950M iPhones globally are in the upgrade window.

In a sum-of-the-parts analysis, Ives assigns AAPL's Services business a $950B valuation "given the increasingly importance of this key revenue stream that is getting new appreciation by investors."

Ives is also bullish on wearables, expecting AirPods unit sales of 90M this year versus the 65M in 2019 with the holiday shopping season serving as a demand catalyst.

Wedbush maintains an Overweight rating on Apple and sets the new bull case at $700.

Wall Street analysts average out to a Bullish rating and $430.66 price target, but SA contributors are on the sidelines.

Reminder: Apple's 4-for-1 stock split is scheduled for August 31.