Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) plunges 22% in premarket trade to $5.35/share as the company explores "alternatives for addressing its previously disclosed balance sheet concerns."

The company's leverage ratio remains high (notwithstanding recent credit agreements) and Garrett expects it will remain so for at least the next several quarters. The high leverage is exacerbated by significant claims asserted by Honeywell against certain Garrett subsidiaries under the disputed subordinated asbestos indemnity and the tax matters agreement.

While Garrett has not yet determined whether to pursue any balance sheet restructuring alternatives, any actions taken in relation to liability management may "materially reduce the value or trading price of our common stock, dilute existing holders of our common stock by the issuance of equity (whether through conversion of existing liabilities into equity or otherwise), or result in the cancellation of existing common stock. There can be no assurance that recoveries in any restructuring will approximate current trading prices of Garrett’s securities."

The company says it still has ample liquidity to support its current and future commitments to customers, suppliers, employees and other business partners without interruption, with available cash and undrawn revolver capacity totaling $482M as of June 30, 2020.