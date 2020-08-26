Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) soars after reporting comparable sales growth of 20.7% in Q2 to more than double the consensus mark of +9.9%.

E-commerce sales accounted for over 30% of sales compared to just 12% a year ago.

Gross margin landed at 34.5% of sales vs. 28.3% consensus and 30.0% a year ago. Operating margin was 14.4% of sales vs. 6.2% consensus.

"During this pandemic, the importance of health and fitness has accelerated and participation in socially distant, outdoor activities has increased. There has also been a greater shift toward athletic and active lifestyle product with people spending more time working and exercising at home," says CEO Edward Stack.

"We delivered positive double-digit brick-and-mortar store comps during both June and July, and our eCommerce sales remained very strong, increasing nearly 200% for the quarter. In recognition of our hourly store and distribution center teammates' efforts, which helped make these results possible, we recently announced the 15% pay premium will be extended through the end of the year," he added.

Dick's ended the quarter with a cash position of $1.1B and no outstanding borrowings.

Shares of Dick's are up 12.15% premarket to $52.33.

