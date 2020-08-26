Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) perks up 21% premarket on robust volume in reaction to results from a preclinical study testing its gp96-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Key observations:

Significant CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses in airways and lung interstitium (support tissues within the lung that includes alveolar epithelium).

Protein S-specific CD8+ T cells were induced in human leukocyte antigen (HLA)-A2-02-01 transgenic mice implying that the vaccine will likely work in humans.

The vaccine uses a cellular heat shock chaperone protein called glycoprotein 96 (gp96) to deliver SARS-CoV-2 spike protein to the immune system to induce cell-mediated immune responses.

Shares are poised for another rally since selling off from its late July spike after it first announced preclinical data on the vaccine.