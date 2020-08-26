Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) shares are up 17.1% pre-market after Q2 beats with revenue up 26% Y/Y and a narrower than expected loss per share of $0.04, which was $0.08 higher than consensus.

Subscription revenue was up 32% Y/Y to $97.1M, above the $94.9M consensus.

Remaining performance obligation was $703.1M, up 32%.

Non-GAAP operating margin beat consensus with negative 9% versus the negative 15.5% estimate.

Cash and equivalents totaled $304.9M at the end of the quarter.

For Q3, Anaplan expects $109-110M in revenue (consensus: $107.8M), negative 12.5-13.5% operating margin, and baseline billings of $133-135M.

FY21 revenue is guided at $437-439M (consensus: $432.8M) and operating margin at negative 11-12%.

Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM with a webcast here.

Press release.

