Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) reports Q2 sales improved 9.2% sequentially, driven by strong digital performance and store reopenings and declined ~40% Y/Y.

Digital sales grew 70% Y/Y, as the company began the quarter primarily as a digital-only business.

Gross margin rate +1,800 bps Q/Q and -1,860 bps Y/Y to 14.6%, primarily reflects the impact of temporary store closures which resulted in deleverage of occupancy costs.

The company achieved a 37% Y/Y SG&A improvement by streamlining organizational structure and aligning expenses with sales.

Q2 inventories were elevated to $235.8M vs. $227.7M year ago, due to merchandise in-transit and inventory held for liquidation.

Due to continued uncertainty in the market, the company is not providing Q3 and FY2020 guidance.

Shares up 1.6% premarket.

