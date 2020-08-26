China is set to buy a record amount of American soybeans this year as lower prices help increase purchases pledged under the phase 1 trade deal, Bloomberg reports.

The total from the U.S. likely will reach 40M tons in 2020, according to the report, which would come in ~25% more than in 2017, the baseline year for the trade deal, and 10% more than the record set in 2016.

China has been stepping up purchases of U.S. agricultural goods since the end of April, but the country's purchases of U.S. farm goods YTD through July are at just 27% of the target value implied by the trade deal, according to Bloomberg calculations.

The U.S. and China reaffirmed their commitment to the phase 1 trade deal earlier this week.

