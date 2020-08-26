German chemicals group Evonik Industries (OTCPK:EVKIF) has agreed to buy U.S. group Porocel, a provider of desulfurization catalysts for fuels, for $210M, 9.1x of 2019 adj. EBITDA.

The deal, which is expected to finalize by the year-end, would give Evonik access to regeneration of desulphurization catalysts, and also to additional production capacities for its own fixed-bed catalysts.

Porocel had annual sales of ~$100M, with EBITDA of about $23M, The EBITDA margin at ~23% is above Evonik's target range of 18-20%. It has 300+ employees and production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Luxembourg, and Singapore.