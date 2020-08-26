Needham hikes second half EPS estimates on iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) to reflect the favorable notice the company received earlier this month from the U.S. Trade Representative that the List 3 tariff exclusion on robotic vacuums would be extended through the end of 2020.

Analyst James Ricchiuti says the relief is a near-term positive with estimated gross savings upwards of $20M. "We are tweaking our 2021 revenue estimate slightly lower, but are increasing our EPS estimate. While we view another tariff extension as unlikely, we have revised our conservative gross margin assumptions to reflect the potential for a more favorable revenue mix benefiting in part from ongoing product development, as evidenced by yesterday's Genius Home Intelligence announcement," he writes.

Needham keeps a Hold rating on IRBT. Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha authors have a consensus Bullish view on iRobot.