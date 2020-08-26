Fed seen keeping rates near zero for five years or more - Bloomberg

The U.S. central bank, soon to unveil a new strategy for carrying out its monetary policy, is expected to keep short-term interest rates near zero for five years and possibly more, Bloomberg reports, citing a number of economists.

To be sure, Fed Chair Jerome Powell in June said the FOMC wasn't even "thinking about thinking about" raising rates, and the Fed held rates near zero for seven years during and after the 2008 financial crisis.

"It's perfectly conceivable it could take seven years" before rates are increased, considering how difficult it's been for the Fed to boost inflation, former U.S. central bank official Roberto Perli told Bloomberg.

Powell, due to give a speech tomorrow as part of the Fed's Jackson Hole meeting (this time virtual), will provide an update on the central bank's one-and-a-half-year framework review of its policies and practices. A new approach coming out of that review is likely to include allowing inflation to rise above the Fed's 2% target to offset past shortfalls.

Another change may be how it defines "full employment." In the past, officials usually didn't want the jobless rate to fall below a particular level in fears that inflation would escalate.

Now, the Fed has been emphasizing the benefits of a strong labor market for the economy and society.

And Powell has said he wants the jobs market to get back to its pre-COVID-19 level. The unemployment rate stood at 10.2% in July vs. 3.5% before the pandemic.

"They're not going to act to cool off the labor market until it's generating unwanted inflation," said Nomura Chief U.S. Economist Lewis Alexander.