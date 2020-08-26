Forecasting strong active account growth, Citi initiates Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) at Buy and a $180 price target.

Analyst Jason Bazinet thinks active accounts will grow from the current 40M to 125M subscribers.

Bazinet expects the "healthy growth" in ad-based video on demand revenue to lift revenue per active account from $23 last year to $32 by 2022. Ecosystem value of an active account should increase from $115 to $180 during that period.

Roku shares are up 3.3% pre-market to $152.58.

Wall Street analysts have a Bullish average rating on Roku with a $166.33 price target.