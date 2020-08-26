Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) has dosed the first patient in a Phase 2 IRENE study of the company's pelareorep in combination with Incyte's (NASDAQ:INCY) anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor retifanlimab (INCMGA00012) in unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

The study will enroll 25 patients. Participants will receive pelareorep intravenously on days 1, 2, 15, and 16 of 28-day treatment cycles. INCMGA00012 will be administered on day 3 of each cycle, with treatment cycles continuing until disease progression is observed. The co-primary endpoints are safety and objective response rate.

Secondary endpoints include progression-free survival, overall survival, and duration of response. Exploratory endpoints include peripheral T cell clonality and pre- vs. post-treatment change in tumor PD-L1 expression.